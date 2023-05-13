The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has arrived at the Quirinale for the meeting with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. As soon as he got out of the armored car in the courtyard of honor of the Quirinale, Zelensky was greeted by Mattarella with a long handshake. After the salute, the Navy band sang the Ukrainian anthem, with the leader of Kiev singing it with his hand on his heart. Followed by the Italian anthem. First the two presidents reviewed the honor guard.

Along the way, in Piazza Barberini, many Ukrainians with placards and banners greeting their president (VIDEO). Zelensky arrived this morning at Ciampino military airport (VIDEO), where he was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. After arriving at Ciampino airport, the Ukrainian president went to the hotel.

At the end of the meeting with Mattarella, the Ukrainian leader is expected at Palazzo Chigi for a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and an official lunch. In the afternoon Zelensky will go to the Vatican to be received by Pope Francis and then he will be a guest of Bruno Vespa, protagonist of the special edition of Porta a Porta.

“Today in Rome. Meeting with the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis. An important visit to get closer to the victory of Ukraine“Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

“Italy welcomes the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. We renew our commitment alongside the Ukrainian people, in defense of freedom and democracy”, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani tweeted posting a photo with Zelensky upon his arrival in Rome.