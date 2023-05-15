Ukraine, Sunak welcomes Zelensky “with open arms”: “Welcome back”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who arrived at Checkers, the English country residence, aboard a military helicopter. The two heads of state met in the same private room where – as Sunak wanted to remind us – his illustrious predecessor Winston Churchill once gave his most famous speeches to the nation. Although it was “an impromptu” that of Zelensky, at the end of the European tour which took him to France, Germany and Italy – even to the Vatican – his return to English soil was welcomed with great enthusiasm: “Today your leadership, your country’s courage and fortitude are an inspiration to us allSunak said.

Subscribe to the newsletter

