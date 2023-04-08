“The liberation of Crimea from Russian invaders is inevitable.” This was stated by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky according to reports from Ukrinform on the occasion of the closure of Ramadan in Kiev. Zelensky recalls that with the occupation of Crimea, with the repression against Crimean Tatars and against Crimean Muslims, “Russia’s attempt to enslave Ukraine and other peoples of civilized Europe began”.

“On the land of Crimea under the Russian tricolor evil now reigns, humiliation, repression, murder, war. But where the evil path began, it is there, I am sure, that victory awaits us, victory over this evil,” Zelensky emphasizes.

“Just as we respect the territorial integrity of all states from Europe to Latin America, we rightly expect respect for the territorial integrity of our state throughout Ukraine, from Poland to the Black Sea coast and of the Sea of ​​Azov, from the northern cities to Sevastopol and Kerch”.

Zelensky’s words seem to be a response to those pronounced by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. For Lula, Ukraine cannot get everything it wants out of the war started by Russia. And Zelensky must realize this. Even if Russia “won’t be left with all of the conquered territories in Ukraine,” Moscow is likely to still retain control of Crimea, while Kiev will have to admit it “can’t get everything it wants” out of the conflict, Lula says in his analysis. double face’ according to which Vladimir Putin should understand that he cannot keep all the territories in Ukraine”.

“Perhaps the control of Crimea is not in question, but we will have to talk again about what he invaded later,” said Lula, quoted by the broadcaster G1. Furthermore, NATO “cannot establish itself on the border with Russia”.