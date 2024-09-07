“I have prepared a plan and I want to share it with the president in office of the United States because there are some points that depend on America”. This is what the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Rai, given on the occasion of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio. “I hope that I will have the opportunity to show this plan to Biden and the potential candidates for the US presidency, Harris and Trump, to have feedback and a response”, added Zelensky, specifying that he wanted “guarantees”. At the moment, however, “I have not shared anything, the first contact will be with Biden“.

As for the content of the plan, he explained, “it is not just about weapons, but also about important global issues.” “We are talking about a concrete defense package. And if we have it, it will be a strong deterrent for Russia and to be able to end the war on diplomatic terms,” ​​because “the conflict will end and for the Ukrainians it is important what situation they will find themselves in.”

“We are closer to the end of the war”

“We are closer to the end of the war than we were at the beginning,” Zelensky added. “With the reconstruction conferences and concrete agreements, we are strengthening the economy and getting closer to the end of the war.”

Ukraine and Italy

“To date we have no problems with Italy and in relations with Italy,” he said after the meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, explaining that they “talked about the preparations for the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine.”