There peace between Ukraine and Russia will come, but only with the victory of Kiev. This is the message on Telegram of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskythe day after Lula’s phone call to Putin with the aim of opening a window on the start of negotiations between the two countries at war.

“It is the peace that we will leave to our children and grandchildren as a legacy of the present generation. We do not have and do not want other alternatives. But to pass on peace as a legacy, we must come to the day when we can say that we are ending this war with our victory“, Zelensky’s words, on the day in which China once again reaffirmed that “it will make concrete efforts for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis” and that it is “firmly on the side of peace and dialogue”.

LULA AND DIALOGUE TO FIND PEACE

And the dialogue to find peace is, essentially, the content of the phone call that took place yesterday between the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Russian president Vladimir Putin. “I just spoke on the phone with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin,” Lula said in a message posted on Twitter. “I thanked him for the invitation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and I replied that at the moment I could not go to Russia, but I reiterated Brazil’s willingness, together with India, Indonesia and China, to dialogue with both sides in conflict seeking peace”.

For its part, Russia is open “to dialogue and to the political and diplomatic channel” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Putin allegedly said in the call that took place on the initiative of Brasilia, according to reports from the Kremlin. Dialogue and channels that “are still blocked by Kiev and its Western sponsors”, the Russian president allegedly underlined.

The Kremlin also reported a “constructive and substantial conversation”. Putin and Lula “talked about issues related to joint work within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other multilateral formats,” the Kremlin said again, adding that Lula shared with the Russian president its assessments after the G7. The two presidents also spoke of “current issues concerning the Russia-Brazil strategic partnership” and “expressed mutual interest in its further development” as well as “the expansion of concrete cooperation in various sectors”.

BEIJING IN THE FIELD

China had already said yesterday that it promotes the restoration of peace in Ukraine and supports “the strategic independence of European countries”. This is the message conveyed by the Chinese envoy in his meetings with European representatives yesterday in Brussels, according to what can be read on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The text is relaunched by the Tass. “China has always had a balanced position on the Ukrainian issue and actively promotes the restoration of peace and the advancement of peace talks” – said Li, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website – China supports the strategic independence of the European countries. We are making efforts for the sake of Europe’s long-term stability.”

According to Li there are “several similarities in the positions” of Europe and China on Ukraine. “China – it continues – is ready to join forces with the European side to put into practice the important consensus reached between China and the European leadership”. Finally, says Li, China is trying to ensure stability in Sino-European relations and to “counter the uncertain situation in the international arena”

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday “reaffirmed” Moscow’s “commitment” to a “political-diplomatic solution” to the conflict in Ukraine, after the Russian invasion that began on February 24 last year, the Moscow Foreign Ministry after the conversation between Lavrov and Li Hui, who had been in Kiev in mid-May. “Lavrov expressed gratitude to China for the balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, he greatly appreciated Beijing’s willingness to play a positive role – the ministry said – The Foreign Minister reiterated Moscow’s commitment to a political solution- diplomat of the conflict, noting the great obstacles posed by the Ukrainian side and its western curators for the resumption of peace talks”.

THE CONDITIONS OF MOSCOW: “STOP KIEV ACCESSION TO NATO AND EU”

To achieve a “just and lasting” peace, Ukraine must return to a “neutral” status and “refuse to join NATO and the EU”. Furthermore “the new territorial realities that have developed following the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination must be recognized”. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in an interview with TASS.

Galuzin reiterated that the objectives of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine are “the protection of the inhabitants of Donbass, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and the elimination of threats to Russia’s security originating from its territory”.

“At the same time, we are convinced that an agreement is possible only if the hostilities of the Ukrainian armed forces and the supply of Western weapons cease,” he added, calling for guarantees on the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and minorities.

VATICAN: “WE NEED TO TRY”

“The mediation of the Holy See has already been rejected: even today I saw in the press that one of Zelensky’s most listened to advisers said that ‘there will be no mediation, unless there is a total withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories, we are not willing to give up a millimeter of our territory’. So, he understands that it is difficult to talk about mediation after these positions. However, we must try in every way to create the conditions, an atmosphere that can lead to some progress. This is the meaning of the mission”. So Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, spoke to Adnkronos on the sidelines of the presentation at the headquarters of the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital of the ‘San Bartolomeo project’ to facilitate access to treatment for people with frailties.

“With Cardinal Zuppi – underlines Parolin – we are discussing the technicalities, times and methods. But we must take into account the availability of the interlocutors, which is generally there. We are not excluding any interlocutor, there are the Chinese, the Americans but it will be a matter of seeing. At first there will be an approach with the two capitals then we will see what can arise from this first step. Nobody excludes peace, but there is nothing concrete ”he concludes.