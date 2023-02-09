The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, will travel together this morning to Brussels, where the EU Council is scheduled for today and tomorrow. The French broadcaster Bfmtv learned it, according to which the two leaders will take off at 8.30 from the Villacoublay air base. The summit between Macron and Zelensky was held yesterday evening at the Elysée Palace, also in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.