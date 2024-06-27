In Ukraine “we don’t have much time, because we have many wounded and dead on the battlefield and among civilians, we don’t want this war to last for years. So we want to prepare a plan to put on the table at a second summit” after the one held in Buergenstock, in central Switzerland. He says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyon the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels.

“I thank Charles Michel and all EU leaders for supporting Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the EU. Ukrainians have been waiting for this for a long time. We have made a significant step forward and will certainly become full members of the EU “, the Ukrainian president then wrote on