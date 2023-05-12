Ukraine “on the comeback”, Russia loses 5 km of conquered ground

For the first time, Ukraine is dominating the conflict. In fact, the regular forces of the Russian army “fled” to Bakhmut. This was announced by the head of the Wagner military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an audio broadcast on Telegram. “Kiev will be at a distance of 500 meters, occupying all tactical heights”. To extinguish the shadow of failure, the spokesman of the Moscow Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, had sweetened the pill by saying that the Russian units were “regrouping” to take the lead, but Prigozhin’s eloquent denial arrived to dispel the doubts: “What Konashenkov said is called escape, don’t regroup”.

Read also: Ukraine, “Roman holiday” for Zelensky: he will meet Prime Minister Meloni and the Pope

It is a real reversal in the logic of power that we have been accustomed to observing in this abundant year of conflict and as reported by the Guardian, it is the first admission that the Ukrainians are catching up in Bakhmut, the city that the Russians are trying to occupy for ten months. Moreover, already in recent days, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar, had declared that the Ukrainian forces were “on the right track”, that is, intent on regaining – literally – ground: “The enemy has suffered great losses of men. We have not only lost one position to Bakhmut this week,” he said.

Subscribe to the newsletter

