“The 58th day of our defense is coming to an end: Good Friday ends, one of the saddest days of the year for Christians. The day when death seems to have won. But we hope for a resurrection, we believe in victory of life over death, and we pray that death will lose “. This was stated in a message by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, observing how “this year these words have a special meaning for us. Russia has brought death to Ukraine. After eight years of brutal war in the Donbass, Russia wanted to completely destroy ours. State. Literally depriving Ukrainians of the right to life. But no matter how fierce the battles are, there is no possibility of death in life. Everyone knows that. Every Christian knows. ”