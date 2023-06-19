”You all saw how the visit of the delegation of African leaders and representatives to Ukraine, and then to the Russian terrorist state, took place. The delegation had the opportunity to see who is really interested in peace and who instead embodies war, it was very clear”. Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.

”Everything that was discussed in Ukraine – he says – concerned the #PeaceFormula. Point by point. The entire content. All that was said in Russia was about war, how to keep destroying lives. It is obvious that there is no alternative to the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It is good that the world hears it and sees it more and more often”.

The counteroffensive advances. Ukrainian forces have captured a village in the Zaporizhzhia regionin southern Ukraine, the pro-Russian administration of the region said, explaining that the Ukrainian military had taken control of the village of Piatykhatky.

According to reports from the New York Times, evidence suggests that the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in the Kherson region of Ukraine, was the result of an internal explosion set off by Russia. The New York Times quotes Ukrainian and American engineers and explosives experts and refers to the dam project. “The evidence clearly suggests that the dam was damaged in an explosion caused by the party that controls it: Russia,” reads an article titled ‘An Inside Job’, noting that it has found evidence that an explosive charge was ” placed deep in the structure”. However, only a thorough examination of the dam after the water has drained will establish the sequence of events that led to the destruction.

Meanwhile the Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced the creation of a working group tasked with finding “new ideas”‘ to be used in what he defines as the ”special military operation” underway in Ukraine and to give a ”new impetus” to the actions. It is necessary, Putin said during a television interview, to identify ”the most up-to-date technical-military means” and ”collect information”.

The Kremlin leader then wanted to thank the volunteers who are participating in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the military, praising “their motivation and desire to defend our great common homeland”.