Ukraine needs at least 800 million euros in emergency aid in the energy sector. The figure was provided by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via videoconference at the international solidarity summit for Ukraine underway in Paris. “We are united in the desire to defeat energy terrorism. We will do everything to counter it – he said -. Most of our power plants have been damaged or destroyed by bombing”, he explained, estimating that the repairs could cost 1.5 billion of Euro. “Every day our engineers have to disconnect millions of Ukrainians from the grid to be able to make these repairs. And every day we expect new Russian bombings. This is why generators have become as important as armored vehicles for the defense of the population”.

“I want to pay tribute to the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people as a whole”, who “despite the horror of the crimes committed by the Russian army continue to fight with admirable determination for their country and their freedom”. This was declared by the French president in his speech at the conference Emmanuel Macron. Russia responds to military defeats by trying to sow terror among civilians. Those bombings “constitute war crimes. They undoubtedly violate the most fundamental principles of humanitarian law. These acts are intolerable and will not go unpunished,” she added.

In this context, it is up to Ukraine, the victim of this aggression, “to decide the conditions for a just and lasting peace”, added the French president, according to whom the ten-point peace plan proposed by Zelensky “constitutes an excellent basis on which we will build together”. But in the immediate future “the emergency consists in supporting the ability of the Ukrainian people to resist”.

THE PARIS SUMMIT – The French and Ukrainian presidents – connected by videoconference from Kiev and represented by its prime minister, Denys Shmyhal – presided over the work of the international conference in support of the civil resistance of Ukraine this morning, hosted in Paris.

For Italy in Paris is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani who will participate in the works by delegation from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The initiative, launched by Macron and Zelensky, aims to improve coordination between international donors and create a common aid coordination platform, expanding the European Union’s civil protection mechanism to other states and international bodies. The basic objective is to meet the immediate needs of Ukraine (such as the preservation of civilian infrastructure in the fields of energy, water, food supply, health and transport), underlines the Farnesina.

“Today it is essential to ensure the functional capacity of Ukraine’s critical and civilian infrastructure, in the face of the massive devastation caused by the brutal Russian bombing and the additional threat posed by the lowering of temperatures”, noted Tajani, recalling at the same time that “of faced with this humanitarian crisis, Italy has rapidly mobilized its resources to address the most urgent needs through financial contributions and material aid”. “The Italian government – added the minister – will continue to work with all its partners, and in all international coordination bodies, to play a leading role”.

There will be around 70 participants representing the main states and international partner organizations of Ukraine. The conference aims to bring concrete answers in the very short term. To this end, commitments will be made aimed at supplying and sending the necessary material to the country and carrying out work to restore the supply networks.

The conference – it was also disclosed – will also make it possible to set up a simple coordination mechanism to adapt the guaranteed aid in real time in response to the needs illustrated by Ukraine and ensure an effective division of tasks between partners.

After bringing together states and international organizations to increase and organize short-term support to Ukrainian civil resilience during the winter, the Elysee states, Macron will chair, together with Zelensky, a bilateral Franco-Ukrainian conference in the presence of representatives of almost 500 French companies to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in order to further involve the private sector in emergency support to Ukraine.

French companies want to contribute to the great Ukrainian reconstruction project, underlines the presidency of the French Republic. France has powerful export support tools. The bilateral conference aims to combine the needs of the Ukrainian economy and the expertise of French companies, associated with the range of financing.

After a presentation of Ukraine’s macroeconomic challenges and the financing instruments available, companies will gather around Ukrainian ministers to discuss major reconstruction projects in terms of infrastructure, agri-food, healthcare, technologies and energy plants. The bilateral conference in the afternoon will therefore lead to the signing of a certain number of contracts and agreements, in particular relating to critical infrastructures.

The day’s program provides for the start of work at 940 after a bilateral conversation between the Ukrainian premier and Macron at the Elysée. Speakers will be Macron, then Zelensky, Shmyhal, the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, wife of the Ukrainian president, Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. The plenary session will start at 10.25. The Franco-Ukrainian conference on resilience and reconstruction will instead take place in the afternoon, starting at 3.30 pm and will be introduced by a speech by Macron and Zelensky.