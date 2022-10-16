The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, assured that Russia has already had to mourn around 65,000 deaths since the start of the conflict in February. Men and women who gave their lives “for a handful of people in the Kremlin who ignore reality”. Zelensky further said that even in the event that deceased Russian citizens rise to 100,000, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entourage would not reflect.

The Ukrainian army is doing “everything possible” to shoot down more enemy missiles and drones and neutralize more enemy positions. “Only the real victories of Ukraine, only the real defense of itself against Russian terror and blackmail, the protection of Russia with sanctions and aid to Ukraine, the total expulsion of the occupiers of the Ukrainian land and the dismantling of Russian aggressive capabilities are the only way to peace “, added the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky also referred to damage to power plants and possible power outages, where he assured that they are working to restore service. Likewise, he highlighted the effort to restore order to social services in the liberated areas of Kherson, Kharkov and Donetsk.