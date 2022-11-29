In seven days, the Russian army bombed 30 settlements of the Kherson region 258 times. This was denounced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual video message of the night: “On this day, as well as on every day of God, the occupiers again bombed Kherson and the communities of the region. In just one week, the enemy bombed 30 settlements of the Kherson region 258 times. The Russian army also damaged the Mykolaiv water station.”

The Ukrainian president then accused the Russians of causing “nothing but devastation, that’s all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to retaliate. To avenge the fact that the Ukrainians have repeatedly defended themselves against them. Ukraine will never be a place of devastation. Ukraine will never accept orders from these Moscow comrades.”