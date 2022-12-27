“We continue to prepare the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for the coming year. 2023 should be a pivotal year. We understand the risks of winter, we understand what we need to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defense and security sector”. This was stated, according to reports from ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, in his usual evening video by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, underlining the need “to maintain a common understanding of our national objectives”.

The main goals remain “the liberation of Ukraine from the enemy, as well as the return of Ukrainians home, further rapprochement of the state with key partners, opening up new opportunities for Ukraine in the world.”

Zelensky explained that he had also spoken with the CEO of Blackrock: the Ukrainian president, reports Ukrinform, has received another confirmation that the business world believes in Ukraine’s victory and is ready to invest in the country’s reconstruction. “Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the Fund for the reconstruction of our state. And we are already preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. Ukraine’s position and prospects will be presented there,” Zelensky explained according to Ukrinform.