The statements by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, according to which the possible delivery of military aircraft to Ukraine will not lead to an escalation are “absurd”. This was stated in a briefing by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quoted by the Tass news agency.

“We have paid attention to the words of French President Macron, who, responding to a question about the possible delivery of aircraft to Ukraine, noted: ‘Nothing is prohibited in principle, provided that it is particularly useful for the Ukrainian armed forces , does not lead to an escalation of the conflict and attacks on the territory of Russia, does not weaken the defense capability of France itself,'” Zakharova said.

“Is the President of France really sure that if weapons, heavy weapons and aircraft are supplied to the Kiev regime for combat operations, this will not lead to an escalation of the situation? I refuse to believe that an adult follows this logic,” he has declared.