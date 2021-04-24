Ukraine Youtube blocks three Ukrainian TV channels, Ukraine accuses channels of spreading Russian propaganda

The Ukrainian government itself has asked Youtube to remove the channels from its site.

Video service Youtube has blocked the broadcasts of three Ukrainian television channels on its platform, says the Ukrainian administration. The owner of the blocked channels is considered the President of Russia Vladimir Putin as an ally.

The Ukrainian government itself has asked Google to remove those channels from its video service, Reuters reports. Reuters has not prompted Youtube representatives to comment on the matter.

“We are pleased that the influential American company is ready to cooperate on issues related to security in Ukraine and misinformation disseminated by Russia,” the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine commented on Twitter.

Ukraine has already earlier this year blocked channels from broadcasting on Ukrainian television. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the administration has accused the channels of spreading the propaganda and claimed they were part-funded by Russia.

Blocked channels are ZiK, 112 Ukraine and NewsOne.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia have been tense for weeks. Yesterday, Russia announced that it was withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian border after conducting military exercises there.