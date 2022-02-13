Ukraine Yle: Finland repatriates part of the staff of the Ukrainian Embassy in Kiev

According to Finland’s Ambassador to Ukraine Päivi Laine, the call is related to unconfirmed information that air traffic to the country will be suspended on Monday. However, the delegation remains open.

Finland is repatriating part of the staff of its embassy in Kiev, says Yle. Ylelle was told by the Finnish Ambassador to Kiev Päivi Laine. According to Yle, the embassy will remain open and Ambassador Laine will remain in Kiev.

According to the wave, the call is based on unconfirmed information that air traffic to Ukraine may be suspended on Monday.

“The situation is getting worse and possibly flying to Ukraine will be reduced or perhaps stopped,” says Ambassador Laine Yle.

In the past, Finland has called on its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. Similar calls have been made by several other states.

Some of the staff of the US Embassy in Ukraine have been repatriated and the Australian Embassy in Ukraine has evacuated its staff. EU embassies have been told to continue their activities.

News agency According to a government source interviewed by Reuters, the Ukrainian administration saw no reason to close the airspace, despite Western countries warning of a possible Russian invasion of the country.

According to AFP, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure held an emergency meeting on Sunday when Ukrainian low-cost airline Skyup said European airlines leasing its aircraft demanded that their aircraft be returned to EU airspace within 48 hours.

Dutch airline KLM suspended all flights to Ukraine on Saturday, and German company Lufthansa has also considered suspending it, according to Reuters.