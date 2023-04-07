A “prolonged crisis” in Ukraine “serves no one’s interests”, “a ceasefire as soon as possible would be in the interests of all parties”, a “political agreement is the only correct solutionChinese President Xi Jinping said this to his French colleague Emmanuel Macron during their informal meeting in Guangzhou, capital of southern China’s Guangdong province, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Xi stressed that the causes of the “Ukrainian crisis” are “complex”. China, he said, “will never address the Ukrainian issue on the basis of selfish interests, but will always be for fairness and justice. All relevant parties must take their responsibilities and make joint efforts to create the conditions for a political agreement”. Beijing “welcomes France’s concrete proposals for a political solution to the crisis and is ready to support them and play a constructive role”, added Xi.

According to Xinhua, Macron he said that “France believes that a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires taking into account the legitimate concerns of all parties”. There Franceattaches great importance to China’s international influence and is ready to work closely with China to facilitate an early political solution to the crisis“.

According to Xi, the in-depth exchanges held with Macron in these two days have “strengthened mutual understanding and trust”. The Chinese president added that he wanted to maintain “close strategic communication with Macron and that he wanted to raise the level of strategic partnership”.

In Guangzhou, Xinhua reports, the two leaders strolled together in the Pine Park, near Baiyun mountain, “chatting and stopping to enjoy the unique view”. Xi and Macron also drank tea by a stream, “discussing the past and the present”. After hearing the melody “High Mountains and Flowing Water” in the Baiyun Concert Hall, the two leaders had dinner together.