“Throughout history, women have played a pivotal role in Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and sovereignty,” she said. Katrina Fotovat, Acting Ambassador for the Office of the Secretary for Global Women’s Issues at the US Department of State. earlier this year while talking about how the women of this country have served during the war, from “different fronts.”

According to a statement issued by the United States embassy in March, to date more than 60,000 ukrainian women have served in the ukrainian army to defend against russian aggression.

“Women are… heroes of this war”, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, said at the time during a State Department virtual panel session on the role Ukrainian women play in fighting Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and their collective future.

Likewise, many others have taken over jobs that before, by law, could only be done by men as they were considered “highly dangerous.”

Buildings attacked in the middle of the war in Ukraine.

In a report published by the media CNN precisely how these women now “assume functions and responsibilities to which they did not have access before” is illustrated.

These functions include hot metal forging, underground mining – a fundamental task for the energy sector in Ukraine – heavy machinery operation and much more.

According to the aforementioned media, this was possible because Zelenski declared martial law at the beginning of the Russian invasion, which would imply the suspension of the laws in force in the country.

