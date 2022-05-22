“The war in Ukraine is not only a violation of human rights and international law, it also poses a threat to global food security. The consequences of the Russian aggression demonstrate the importance of safeguarding food security at all times and in all places in the world. This objective, enshrined in the founding treaties of the European Union, is today more important than ever ”. This was stated by Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture, in a video message sent on the occasion of RegenerAction, four days of initiatives taking place in Pollica (Salerno) on the occasion of the Eu Agrifood Week, organized by Future Food Institute in collaboration with the Representation of the European Commission in Italy.

Wojciechowski’s message opened the panel “Food diplomacy: Regeneration, security and sovereignty”, moderated by the president of the Future Food Institute Sara Roversi, which was also attended by Gerda Verburg, coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition movement (Sun) and assistant of the Secretary General of the United Nations, and Vito Borrelli, Deputy Director of the Representation of the European Commission in Italy.

“The next few months – said Wojciechowski – will pose many challenges to our food systems. The Commission is closely monitoring the situation. We are paying close attention to the impact of the war on food security and our agricultural sector. But we don’t just monitor, we are also taking action “.

The European Commissioner for Agriculture recalled that in March the EU commission “adopted the communication on safeguarding food security and strengthening the resilience of food systems. The communication defines actions in three areas. First, it presents our immediate actions to safeguard food security in Ukraine and around the world. This means providing assistance to Ukrainian farmers and increasing humanitarian aid with our international partners. Secondly, we have addressed the challenge of the stability of the EU food system with a series of measures to support our farmers and maintain affordability for our citizens. Finally, we have confirmed our agenda to make our food system more sustainable and resilient for years to come. Safety, stability, sustainability. These are the three words that define our response to protect food security. We must ensure that our food system is resistant to external shocks such as the one we are experiencing ”.

Finally Wojciechowski stressed the importance of “strong support from the Common Agricultural Policy. It is becoming more and more evident. Let’s not forget that the Common Agricultural Policy was established in the aftermath of the Second World War. And it supported European farmers during the challenges of the Cold War. The heart of the CFP, in the past and in the future, is solidarity. Solidarity within society, between our farmers and our citizens, to ensure that hunger remains in our history. If we fully embrace this power of solidarity, I have no doubt that we will be able to overcome the current difficulties and progress towards our long-term goals for a resilient agricultural sector and sustainable food security in Europe ”.