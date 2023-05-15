Ukrainian war between Koreanization, Vietnamization, Putin’s fall, European decline or resurgence: will a Western-driven Eurasia be the solution? The comment

The article (by my old friend Salvatore Passaro, for these guys) on the next venture has sparked an interesting debate fall of the Tsar Vladimir. A profound analysis but not cold and indeed written with warmth, as noted by a famous journalist much better known than many of us, on the possible hypothesis of implosion of the top of the Kremlinstuck in an obvious cul-de-sac, whatever the Putinist and/or pacifistoid trumpets had been screaming since the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Trumpets that were foreseeing, thanks to the theoretical overwhelming Russian bear force, rapid and invisible victorious blitzkrieg wars that not even Heinz Guderianwith post-Soviet triumphs not even Georgy Konstantinovic Zukhov, defender of Leningrad, Moscow and Kursk and conqueror of Berlin (may Holy Mother Russia have him in imperishable glory).

Let’s be clear for the umpteenth time: right from the start the pro-Russian front or even the merely pacifist one (stupid by definition) however was not entirely wrong, in affirming above all the historical reality which can only be denied by variety theater wags, i.e. that Russia has been pulled by our hair in this war.

But also pulled by the hair and fell into one Washington trapthe fact is that Putin, no longer being as cold and lucid as just a few years ago, thanks to the stress of a dictator, has committed a Wagnerian tregenda mistake, seasoned with war crimes and filthy à la carte.

We are not pacifists and therefore we will not go so far as to say that war is bullshit tout court, but in any case even the most just of wars is still half bullshit. Sic est full stop, and we explained it many times why twenty years of slapping the Russians, and Putin in particular, given in the face by the Americans, right after Putin’s offer even to join NATO (with one of the very few valuable initiatives taken by Silvio Berlusconi, at the famous Pratica di Mare summit; a vain attempt as the last cry of desire of Italian importance on the international arena, then obviously plurisputtanato to follow, above all with the infamous Libyan suicide, in which Italy lost, in addition to its last colony and vital source of hydrocarbons, also 3/4 of the residual national dignity).

The Americansthe second ultrapower in history after the Romans, who have now risen to DIVIDE ET IMPERA professional judges, they didn’t even think about it for a minute: for a more stable world in which the huge emerging power of China could be countered by an Atlantic blockade from Tokyo to Moscow, they blindly preferred the rule of chaos, where destabilization is the only operative procedure standard. In order to preserve their empire, full of real and potential enemies.

And up to the extreme options: in addition to the good old ones conventional wars also the dear old NBC war (nuclear, bacteriological, chemical), the savage exploitation of peoples and natural resources, the endemic economic crises, and even in the West, indeed directly at home, the world epidemics, the media and pharmacological pandemics, the drugs and weapons even to children, the plundering of rights and then of acquired civil liberties, the subjection of ever more semi-illiterate and ever poorer populations, the systematic precariousness of work, the unbridled enrichment of very few, ever fewer, damage of stupid and astonished multitudes, in pursuit of a now impossible dream no longer of wealth, but of minimal status.

The pervasive telematic control of the subject-slaves, the industrial and energy scams across the board, multiplying the pollution a hundredfold and at the same time preaching crazy and laughable style solutions “greenwashing“, the military control of every source of energy, preferably electric, even to turn on the vibrator to be vibrated in the backside, so I can disconnect it when I want, and soon also water, so to drink you must have my authorization , Gestapo-style Ausweis Papier and Green pass for pseudovaccines clearly from operetta, sorry, from danse macabre, the systematic dismantling of European welfare and the dismantling, piece by piece, of public health, preventing millions of people from being treated.

