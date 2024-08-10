Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

The Ukrainian army has carried out a successful counteroffensive in Donetsk and made important progress.

Nju-York – The Ukrainian army is not only putting pressure on Russia with the offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk. After intense street battles, Ukrainian soldiers in Donets have now apparently also managed to launch a successful counter-offensive in Donetsk.

Ukrainian offensive in Nyug-York inflicts losses on Russia in Ukraine war

Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade apparently managed to regain control of a boarding school in the north of the city of Nyu York. The Ukrainian flag was raised over the building, which was previously occupied by Russian forces.

A video published by the brigade’s press office documents the success of the offensive. It shows the recapture of the school as well as the determination of the Ukrainian troops, who continue to wage heavy fighting in the strategically important settlement. According to the news platform Military There is fierce fighting in every street of the city.

Russia numerically superior, but still with losses

The Ukrainian armed forces are receiving support in their attacks on Russian positions in Ukraine War Support from F16 fighter jets and helicopters from the West. Despite a numerical advantage on the part of Russian troops, Russia is struggling due to a shortage of FPV drones, which play an essential role in destroying armored vehicles. Ukrainian soldiers are using these drones specifically against enemy air defense systems and have already successfully destroyed several.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Russia continues to attack civilian targets in eastern Ukraine

Despite the successes of the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk district According to the Interior Ministry in Kiev, at least ten people were killed and 35 others injured in a Russian attack on a supermarket in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced the new number of victims on Friday in the online service Telegram and published photos of the fire service’s operation in the rubble of the building. According to the report, nearby residential buildings were also damaged in the attack in the city, which is about 13 kilometers from the front.

Meanwhile, the Russian border region of Kursk continues to be shaken by a Ukrainian offensive. For the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian soldiers crossed the border into Russia. There are concerns about a nuclear accident at the Kursk nuclear power plant, near which the fighting is apparently moving. (jala)