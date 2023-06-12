As coach of the Ukrainian national soccer team, Serhiy Rebrow raises hopes of a fresh start with a focus on qualifying for the European Championship. Now the team is playing against the DFB-Elf in Germany.

Signal of support: The fact that Ukraine is allowed to play Germany’s 1000th international match is an important sign. Image: picture alliance / empics

Dhe game of the Ukrainian national team this Monday (6:00 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on ZDF) in Bremen against Germany is a hopeful new start for the team, despite the misery of the Russian war of aggression.

The chances that Ukraine will prevail against England and Italy in the European Championship qualifier are not great. But the hopes are linked to a name. The fact that Serhiy Rebrow, the 49-year-old club legend of Dynamo Kiev, once a dual manager with national hero Andriy Shevchenko and fondly remembered at Tottenham Hotspur, is taking over as head coach after years of speculation gives the fans plenty of courage.