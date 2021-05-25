The Ukrainian government has decided to stop air traffic with Belarus from midnight on May 26 due to the incident with the Ryanair aircraft. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country Denis Shmygal in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has already given an order to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Aviation Service and the UkSATSE state enterprise to take the necessary measures for this. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also received an order to stop processing passengers traveling from Belarus or to its territory.

Related materials

“The situation with the forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk is a violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The decision of our government is aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and passengers, ”the head of government said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Belarus, pursuing dissent, made the airspace dangerous for its own and foreign citizens. He assured that for the sake of suppressing the opposition, Minsk “does not stop at anything”, and therefore Kiev will be forced to limit flights to the republic.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius, after reports of mines from Belarusian air traffic controllers, made an emergency landing in Minsk. To escort the liner, a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force was raised.

Immediately after landing, the Belarusian security forces detained the creator of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, who was on board. Data on explosive devices on board the liner were not confirmed. At home, the journalist is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020.