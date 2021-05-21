In Ukraine, in the near future, they plan to begin vaccination of residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) from coronavirus. The decision was announced in the official Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Related materials Control stripping. Zelensky decided to get rid of his main competitor. How will Medvedchuk’s case change Ukrainian politics?

Citizens will be vaccinated at special points in the territories of Donetsk, Lugansk and Kherson regions. Priority will be given to people over 65.

They plan to vaccinate the population with the Chinese drug CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech. At the end of April, 500 thousand doses of the vaccine were delivered to Ukraine. It is planned that from May 24, the drug will be delivered to the regions.

On May 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named the number of citizens who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine – one million.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government promised to provide at least five million more people with coronavirus vaccinations by the beginning of autumn.

Now the DPR and LPR are using a coronavirus vaccine produced in Russia. “We receive these vaccinations absolutely calmly and vaccinate our population, for which, of course, the Russian Federation is also very grateful,” said the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik in early May.