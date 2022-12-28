Head of the Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine Fedorov announced the development of strike drones in the country

The head of the Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov, said that at present the Ukrainian military has a large number of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), so it is planned to start developing strike drones, the purpose of which can be both ground and air targets, informs Associated Press.

“Now that we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, the next stage will be strike drones,” he said, explaining that we are talking about both exploding drones and those that will have the ability to hit targets at a height of three to ten kilometers.

According to him, the situation with drones should change dramatically in February-March 2023.

Earlier, Fedorov recalled how on his knees he begged the American billionaire Elon Musk for Starlink satellite Internet systems for Kyiv. According to the head of the department, addressing the entrepreneur, he promised him a world record.