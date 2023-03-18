Head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine Shchigol announced spending $867 million on UAVs

Ukraine plans to spend 31.6 billion hryvnia ($867 million) on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the needs of the army. About it informed Yury Shchigol, head of the State Special Communications Service of the country, in the agency’s Telegram channel.

“An additional 31.6 billion hryvnia from the budget will be directed to the purchase of drones for Ukrainian defenders. We will mainly purchase Ukrainian-made drones, ”the agency’s press service announced.

Shchigol also noted that drones are the same expendable item as cartridges: the army spends an average of 10 to 15 devices per day. At the same time, the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine is going to form 60 strike companies of the Army of Drones. Already in March, it is planned to create the first 10 companies, which will immediately begin to carry out combat missions, the official said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops shot down nine Ukrainian drones between March 17 and 18.