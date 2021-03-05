The energy system of Ukraine will be separated from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus in 2022, said the acting Minister of Energy Yuriy Vitrenko during an online meeting with the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy Dainius Kreivis.

“In 2022, the UES (United Energy System – Ed.) Of Ukraine will separate from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus and go into an isolated mode of operation”, – his words are quoted on website Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Friday, March 5.

After that, in 2023, there will be a full synchronization of the UPS with ENTSO-E (European network of electricity transmission system operators – Ed.). It is noted that this will also ensure the demonopolization of the electricity market in Ukraine and help to introduce effective transparent European rules and procedures on it.

Vitrenko also outlined a number of tasks to speed up synchronization, including the modernization of the energy infrastructure – generating equipment and networks.

“We understand that Ukraine has a problem with the supply of electricity from Europe at peak loads. Therefore, we are considering the possibility of expanding, building new generating capacities that would satisfy our needs, ”he said.

On February 23, Vitrenko said that in order to stop importing electricity from Russia in Ukraine, it is necessary to repair the relevant infrastructure, since a significant part of it is no longer working.

On February 16, Vitrenko noted that the Ukrainian authorities oppose the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus, but are forced to do so due to the threat of rolling blackouts.