Swedish company Satcube will hand over terminals for satellite Internet to Ukraine

The Swedish company Satcube, which manufactures satellite communications equipment, plans to transfer about 100 terminals to Ukraine to provide satellite Internet to regions where there is no connection due to ongoing hostilities. About it informs newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

According to the publication, Kyiv intends to use the received terminals in order to provide Internet access to those regions of the country where mobile and terrestrial networks were disabled due to the fighting. The head of the company, Jakob Kallmer, in turn, stressed that Satcube began supplying equipment to Ukraine from the beginning of summer. In total, about 100 such terminals are going to be handed over to Kyiv.

Earlier it became known that American businessman Elon Musk refused to provide Ukraine with access to the Starlink network near Crimea. The New York Times noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) wanted to use it to send a drone with explosives to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea.