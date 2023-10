The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. | Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EFE

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced this Thursday (5) the positive results of his participation in the European Political Community summit, held in Granada, Spain.

During the summit, four European Union member countries formalized a commitment to send more military aid to Ukrainians.

The countries involved in this initiative are Spain, Italy, France and Germany. In addition to these countries, which are part of the European bloc, the United Kingdom also committed to helping the Ukrainians by sending more weapons and ammunition.

“Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, thank you,” said Zelensky during his daily address to the Ukrainian population this Thursday.

The new military support will include anti-aircraft defense weapons, long-range weapons and artillery systems. Zelensky highlighted the importance of these new shipments, especially given the imminence of winter, warning of the risk of a possible Russian bombing campaign against critical Ukrainian infrastructure, which could leave the population without electricity and heating.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian president announced that his country’s Army will also receive more artillery and long-range weapons from European partners. These reinforcements aim to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukrainian forces in the face of increasing battles waged against the Russians.

During the summit, Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that Spain will contribute by sending six Hawk missile launchers to Ukraine, reinforcing Europe’s commitment to supporting security and stability in the region. (With EFE Agency)