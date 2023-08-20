Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky described his allies’ decision as “historic” after the Dutch Prime Minister made official the delivery of the fourth-generation aircraft in a Dutch Air Force hangar. This same Sunday, the Danish prime minister specified the number of planes with which her country will contribute. The artillery would help Ukraine in the difficult counter-offensive against Russia, but first, Ukrainian pilots must finish their training.

One more step in the long list of processes is completed for the F-16 fighter jets to arrive on Ukrainian territory and be ready to engage in the war against Russia.

This Sunday, August 20, the Netherlands and Denmark gave the green light to the shipment of the aircraft that kyiv has been advocating for a long time. These are fourth-generation aircraft with powerful and sophisticated fighter systems, to try to give Ukraine an advantage over Russia.

I am proud that Denmark, together with the Netherlands, donated F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia and its senseless aggression. Denmark’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and with the donation of F-16 aircraft, Denmark is now leading the way, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Telegram account that his country would get 42 such aircraft, but a number was not specified in the joint statement by the leaders of the Nordic countries.

In May the Netherlands announced that it would train Ukrainian military personnel for the deployment of F-16 aircraft. Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer those F-16s to Ukraine as soon as the necessary conditions have been met. We are… pic.twitter.com/2XeBlCFJR9 —Mark Rutte (@MinPres) August 20, 2023



Previously the Dutch prime minister had said that his country has 42 planes “available”. However, he assured that some of them would be for “training purposes” only.

On the other hand, it was made public that Denmark will deliver 19 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, as reported by the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, and reported by the EFE Agency. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she clarified that six of them will arrive at the end of this year, eight next year and the rest the following year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte look at F-16 fighter jets in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Sunday, August 20, 2023. © AP Photo/Peter Dejong

“Today, we have taken another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield. These planes will be used to keep Russian terrorists out of Ukrainian cities and towns. Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be They will transfer to Ukraine once our pilots and engineers have completed their training.” Zelensky posted on his X account.

Today, we took another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield. F-16s. These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns.@MinPres Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine once our pilots and… — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023



Three days earlier, a US official told the local press that the US had given the go-ahead to the Nordic countries, and on the same day, the Dutch foreign minister, Wopke Hoekstra, thanked Washington in X for “paving the way for delivery.

It was the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, who was in charge of sending the letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts, assuring them that the applications would be approved.

“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors.” Blinken said in a letter to the two officials.

A long way to go

However, in the midst of all the celebration for the immense effort that Ukraine’s allies are seeking to help in the war, the process for the planes to be effective on the battlefield is still not completed, as the pilots still have to be trained in this high American technology, a process that could take at least six months.

The F-16s will not immediately help with the war effort now. But all the same, it is a long-term commitment from the Netherlands. We want them to be up and running as soon as possible, maybe not next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon after, said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

On May 19 of this year, US President Joe Biden said at the G7 leaders meeting that Washington would get involved in the project of the Western allies to carry out joint programs to train Ukrainian pilots in handling fourth-generation aircraft. ; and Zelesnki took advantage of the scenario to request fighter-bombers, a matter that has not yet progressed.

At that time, US officials informed the Ap and Reuters agencies that the training in European territory would last at least 18 months.

Biden to allow training of Ukrainian pilots in F-16 fighter jets





Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as the Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. American F-16s have modern technology and targeting capabilities, and a battlefield versatility that experts polled by the AP have called “superior.”

“F-16 fighter jets launch pilots through the sky at speeds of up to 2,000 kilometers per hour (1,243 miles per hour). In sharp turns or sudden climbs, gravity presses so hard on their bodies that some of them might even pass out,” Air Force Capt. David Bron told the AP.

With Reuters