In June, the European Commission will present a response to Ukraine’s request for urgent accession to the European Unionin an essential step before the case is submitted to the countries of the bloc, the head of the institution, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Monday.

“The Commission intends to issue an opinion in June,” Von der Leyen said in a tweet reporting a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky.

Von der Leyen added that in that conversation he informed Zelensky that the Commission expects to receive the questionnaire to be submitted by Ukraine on its candidacy for accession.

As a result of the invasion of its territory by Russia, Ukraine requested immediate accession to the European Union (EU), a step not foreseen in the operating rules of the bloc and which was therefore received with caution and skepticism.

The accession of a candidate country to the EU is a complex process of adapting internal legislation to European regulations, and normally takes several years – in some cases, more than a decade – of arduous negotiations.



At the end of this process, the final decision on accession rests with the 27 member countries of the bloc.

At a summit in Versailles, France, in March, European leaders explicitly cooled down the Ukrainian aspiration.

The last country to join the EU was Croatia, in 2013, although the negotiations began eight years earlier, in 2005, and the last chapters were sealed in 2011.

Ukraine says the second part of the process has ended

For his part, the president of that country, Volodomir Zelenski, stated that Ukraine has completed the second part of the questionnaire to obtain the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union (EU), coinciding with the celebration of Europe Day.

On his Telegram channel, which is also reported by the Ukrinform news agency, Zelensky stated that he had spoken by video conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that he had shown her a complete document about the application.

“Meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, via video link. I show you the second part of the full questionnaire for the status of Ukraine’s candidate for membership in the European Union“, said in his message the Ukrainian president, who thanked Von der Leyen “for the clear signs of support on this important path for us”.

On April 18, Zelensky handed over to the head of the European Union delegation, Matti Maasikas, the first complete part of the questionnaire so that Ukraine can receive the status of a candidate for EU membership.

Ursula Von der Leyen and Josep Borrel in kyiv. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

With this, the steps and deadlines set by the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who met with Zelensky in kyiv on April 8, were followed. There she handed the form to the Ukrainian leader, with the commitment to process it, once completed, throughout the following week.

The Ukrainian authorities now await “a positive response” to the request from Brussels.

kyiv hopes that the request will be addressed at the next EU summit, between June 23-24, and that the status of an applicant to join the EU will be recognized.

Zelenski stressed at that meeting that his country’s entry into the EU “represents the aspirations for which our people are fighting” and that the goal was “to be part of Europe, among equals.”

EFE and AFP

