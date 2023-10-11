Britain and its allies will allocate $122 million in military aid to Ukraine

At the Contact Group meeting in Brussels, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps will announce a major package of military aid to Ukraine worth more than £100 million (about $122 million) from Britain and its allies. This became known from a statement by the British Ministry of Defense at the official website government of the country.

The military department says the funds will be allocated from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), whose members include Britain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iceland and Lithuania. “A new package of military support for Ukraine worth more than £100 million will be announced today,” the statement said.

It is noted that the funding will be spent on clearing minefields, maintaining combat vehicles and strengthening defensive structures to protect important infrastructure, and will also include equipment for building bridges and crossings, as well as engineering vehicles.

Earlier it became known that Britain will allocate another $53 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. New aid for Ukraine reportedly includes $41 million for the UN and charities providing shelter and warm winter clothing, as well as $12 million for electricity for households.