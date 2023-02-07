Three European countries announced on Tuesday the shipment “in the coming months” of a hundred Leopard 1 heavy tanks to Ukraine to repel Russian forces, which assured that its offensive in the east is a “success”.

(Further: kyiv announces release of 116 Ukrainian fighters in exchange)

The announcement coincided with a surprise visit to kyiv by new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and as Ukrainian leaders continue to urge their Western allies to speed up shipments of promised tanks. “At least 100 Leopard 1 A5 tanks” will be delivered “in the coming months”, the defense ministers of Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark said in a joint statement.

(You can read: The European Union supports Ukraine’s accession, but does not give a definitive date)

After meeting with Pistorius, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time, President Volodimir Zelensky “thanked” the three countries for their “pertinent support.”

These Leopard 1s, older than the Leopard 2s, of which Germany also promised 14 examples to Ukraine, will be refurbished.



Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov posted on Twitter a smiling photo with Pistorius holding a miniature tank and thanking Germany. However, the timetable for Western deliveries remains unclear, just as Ukraine fears a new large-scale Russian attack.

(Keep reading: ‘We’re going to turn you into a girl and send the video to your wife.’)

Russia assured on Tuesday that its offensive in eastern Ukraine is proceeding “successfully”.

Since January, his army, supported by the Wagner group paramilitaries and reinforced by hundreds of thousands of mobilized civilians, has gone on the offensive again, particularly in Donbas, the eastern region that Moscow claims to annex.

“Currently, the fighting is progressing successfully in the areas” of Bakhmut and Vugledar, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement published after a meeting with senior army and ministry commanders.

(Also read: Why have Latin American countries refused to send weapons to Ukraine?)

The Russian minister cited the recent conquests of seven towns, including Soledar, a neighboring Bakhmut municipality that Ukrainian forces ceded in January.

BREAKING: The “first” Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv 🐆

There will be more of them.✊

Thank you to @Bundeskanzler my colleague Boris Pistorius and the German people.

The tank coalition is marching… to victory! pic.twitter.com/4VY2YaovBi — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 7, 2023

‘Unpredictable’ escalation

Shoigu also warned that an increase in Western aid to kyiv could lead to an “unpredictable” level of escalation of the conflict.

Experts agree that Russia prepares a major offensive for late winter or early springwith the goal of at least conquering the entirety of Donbas, which is currently partially occupied by Moscow forces.

(Keep reading: Ukraine warns that Russia prepares a major offensive for the year of the war)

Near Bakhmut, artillery continued to shell Russian positions on Tuesday, according to AFP reporters who heard frequent gunshots.

The fall of Bakhmut, the scene of several months of deadly fighting, would open the way for a Russian offensive towards Kramatorsk, the main city in Donbas under Ukrainian control.

Some 150 kilometers further south, Russian forces continue the offensive at Vugledar, near a railway junction connecting to the east and the occupied south.

(Also: Von der Leyen and Zelensky talk about Ukraine’s accession to the EU and sanctions against Russia)

In the north of Donbas, the Russians are also putting pressure on their adversary, in an area recaptured by kyiv in September.

See also Zelensky visits eastern Ukraine and fires top security commander The Russians have tanks, armored personnel carriers, Grad (rockets), everything you can imagine.

Sergey Solomon, a 31-year-old Ukrainian construction worker turned soldier, confirms that Ukrainian forces risk being outgunned by Moscow’s. “The Russians have tanks, armored personnel carriers, Grad [cohetes]anything you can imagine,” he says. “We have equipment, but not much ammunition,” he says.

At the insistence of the Ukrainian government and after having delayed the decision for a long time for fear of provoking an escalation, the Americans and Europeans recently decided to send dozens of heavy tanks so that Ukraine can face the Russian offensive. However, their number remains below kyiv’s expectations.

(Also: Putin compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany)

And the Westerners continue to refuse to hand over fighter jets. The United States, on the other hand, promised weapons with a range of up to 150 km, which Ukraine demands in order to attack Russian ammunition depots and supply lines far from the front.

AFP