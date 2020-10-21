The Ukrainian authorities intend to independently build two naval bases in the Black Sea, and the ships for them will be purchased from other states. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for Donbass Leonid Kravchuk in an interview with the newspaper “Observer”.

“All countries are buying ships. Why is Ukraine not eligible? ” – said the politician. According to him, the missile boats that Kiev plans to buy from the UK will be twice as fast as from Russia.

Earlier on October 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev is starting the construction of two naval bases to protect the Black Sea region. He stressed that he would not allow to reduce funding for the Ukrainian army in 2021. “In 2020, the budget for the army became the largest in the history of Ukraine. During the coronavirus crisis, it did not decrease by a single hryvnia, and please do not disperse the “zrada” (treason) that in 2021 we will cut funds for the army. I will not allow this to be done, ”Zelensky said.