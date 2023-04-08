President of Ukraine Zelensky announced the preparation of a new sanctions list

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the preparation of a new sanctions list. About this politician told in a video message on his Telegram channel.

“The apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), together with the government, together with the ministries, is preparing a new powerful sanctions list,” the Ukrainian leader informed.

Earlier, Zelensky imposed sanctions on the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Federal Security Service (FSO), the Federation Council and the Russian Ministry of Finance. The Federal Financial Monitoring Service and the Main Directorate for Deep Sea Research of the Ministry of Defense also fell under the restrictions.