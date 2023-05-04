Home page politics

The Ukraine war will not end in Moscow or Kiev. This is only possible in Washington and Beijing. A comment.

Cruel reality: Ukraine cannot win the war with Russia.

The Kremlin should also be interested in a quick end to the Ukraine war.

The US and China should negotiate a peace plan for Ukraine, comments US publicist Stephen M. Walt.

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on April 18, 2023 foreign policy.

Washington, DC – If leaked documents from the Pentagon are to be believed – and I think they are – the United States needs a plan B for Ukraine. As much as we all wish for a speedy liberation of Ukrainian territory, the under-equipped and under-trained Ukrainian forces now gearing up for a spring offensive are unlikely to achieve any far-reaching successes against the Russian defenses.

The government’s bold promises of a possible Ukrainian victory are unlikely to materialize and Ukraine will suffer additional damage in the meantime. What Ukraine needs is peace, not a protracted war of attrition against a more populous opponent whose leader doesn’t care how many lives are sacrificed in this maelstrom.

Ukraine must hold out until Putin is ready to negotiate

I suspect most top officials in Joe Biden’s administration understand this grim reality, whatever they may say in public. Although anything is possible in wartime, they do not expect Ukraine to make a dramatic breakthrough or the Russian army to collapse. Instead, they hope Ukraine’s armed forces will do well enough to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a ceasefire and eventually negotiate a comprehensive peace deal. (For an unofficial version of this view, see Raj Menon’s thoughtful and relatively optimistic analysis here).

However, if the Ukrainian offensive goes badly, Putin will not be in a hurry to negotiate. Although it would be better for Russia too if the Ukraine war came to an end, it is unlikely to stop until its main war goal – the strategic neutralization of Ukraine – is achieved.

The allies of the parties in the Ukraine war, China and the USA, should negotiate a joint peace plan. © dpa

Peace in Ukraine: Great hopes still rest on China

What should I do? From the beginning of the war, outsiders have hoped that China could use its influence and leverage to get Moscow to agree and end the fighting. These hopes have so far been dashed, partly because China has benefited from the war in a number of ways. Western sanctions made Russia even more dependent on China, supplied Beijing with discount oil and gas, and prevented the United States from turning its attention to Asia. But it is also problematic for Beijing if the war drags on indefinitely. China is striving to smooth the waters between Europe and the United States, allow trade, investment and high technology to flow freely, and gradually drive a wedge between Europe and the United States. Although China’s leadership has tried to portray itself as an uninvolved party in the conflict, the fact that it is one of Russia’s best friends while it attacks Ukraine undermines each of those goals.

There is reason to believe, then, that China’s leaders would prefer to end the war sooner rather than later, and that under the right circumstances they would be willing to use their influence to that end. That possibility alone should worry US politicians: what if Beijing, after its successful mediation efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia, positioned itself as a broker of peace in Ukraine? Should China succeed – which is admittedly a very big “if” – it would step up its efforts to portray the United States as a declining power better at sowing discord and conflict than promoting cooperation, and it would polish China’s image as a rising power genuinely committed to peace and harmony.

A crazy idea: Beijing and the USA are negotiating a peace plan for Ukraine

So here’s a crazy idea: since both Beijing and Washington have an interest in ending the war, the Biden administration should invite China to engage in a joint effort to bring both sides to the negotiating table. The United States would offer to use its leverage to extradite Kiev, and Beijing would agree to use its leverage to extradite Moscow. If successful, the two states would share the credit and neither could achieve a propaganda victory over the other.

Does that sound far fetched? Of course not, but there are some historical precedents for this kind of great power cooperation. For example, at the height of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union jointly supported UN Security Council resolutions that ended the 1967 Six-Day War and instituted an armistice during the 1973 October War. Circumstances were similar to today’s in that both superpowers wanted the fighting to end and needed to press their respective clients for approval. Like Galen Jackson in his excellent new book The Lost Peace shows, the Soviet leadership repeatedly tried to persuade Washington to convene a comprehensive Middle East peace conference in which both sides should play an equal role, but this failed due to US resistance.

Both Moscow and Kiev could comply with the protecting powers’ peace plan

A deal brokered jointly by the US and China would also be more likely to endure, as Moscow and Kyiv would be less inclined to breach an agreement arranged and sanctioned by their key patrons. So if China and the United States really wanted to bring about a peace settlement in Ukraine, there would be some reason to believe that such an endeavor could succeed.

To the author Stephen M Walt is a columnist at foreign policy and Robert and Renée Belfer Professor of International Relations at Harvard University. Twitter: @stephenwalt

Which isn’t to say it would be easy. While a ceasefire would be relatively easy to arrange, it would leave Russia in control of most of the territory it claims to have annexed and result in an unstable, frozen conflict. A genuine peace treaty would require agreement on a multitude of sensitive issues (e.g., borders, reconstruction assistance, prisoner repatriation, accountability for war crimes, security guarantees, Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov transit arrangements, etc.), and none of these issues would be easy to solve. The Biden administration would have to reverse its past triumphalism, and any such effort would no doubt draw sharp criticism from NATO’s more hawkish allies, particularly in Eastern Europe, as well as opposition from some, if not most, Ukrainians.

Moreover, US officials might be reluctant to give Beijing equal status in the endeavor and would no doubt fear that a role accorded Beijing in ending the war would facilitate rapprochement with Europe and undermine long-term efforts to unite the democracies of the world against Beijing. There are also obvious risks on the Chinese side: ending the war would free the United States to focus on Asia, which is probably the last thing Chinese President Xi Jinping wants.

Ukraine needs concrete steps, not meaningless peace proposals

But to continue a war – or, more accurately, not to make any serious effort to end it – is a position difficult to defend from the rest of the world. For that reason, the Biden administration should take this idea seriously. At the very least, asking China to work together on a peace solution would put Beijing in a tight spot: instead of being limited to meaningless “peace proposals” that no one takes seriously, a US offer to work with China on a joint peace initiative would attract Beijing forced to shut up. If China were to reject a sincere US proposal along these lines, its alleged commitment to peace would be exposed as hollow. For that reason alone, Beijing could take the suggestion seriously and agree to help. And if successful, this initiative would provide a much-needed reminder of the benefits of great power cooperation.

Would that work? I don’t know it. Frankly, I suspect that circumstances are not favorable – at least not yet – and such a proposal would require the kind of imagination that has been in short supply among American diplomats in recent years. But the main alternatives look worse, and the cost of trying and failing would be modest. And if the Biden administration doesn’t like that idea, I hope they have a better idea in mind. I can’t wait to find out what it is. (Stephen M Walt)

