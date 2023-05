Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky and American Joe Biden met during the G7 summit in Hiroshima. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service handout

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky assured him he would not use US-made F-16 fighters against targets inside Russian territory. “I have a full guarantee from Zelensky that they will not use them to advance against Russia on their geographic territory. Another thing is if Russian troops are inside the Ukraine area,” Biden said at a press conference in Hiroshima, where the G7 leaders’ summit ended this Sunday.

During the summit, the American president told his G7 partners that the United States will help train Ukrainian pilots in handling F-16 fighter jets and opened the door for the delivery of these planes to Ukraine in the future. Biden resisted delivering those fighter jets to Kyiv for months, but pressure from Ukraine and several European countries has mounted. Indeed, EU countries (of which Germany, France and Italy are represented in the G7) are internally debating how and when to proceed with the deployment of the F-16s and potentially other European-built aircraft, while the UK and other EU members EU launched an “international coalition” with the same objective.

Biden met this Sunday, on the sidelines of the G7, with Zelensky, who arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday amid great expectations and aboard an official French plane. Zelensky went to the G7 with a dual objective: to get more Western military support for the war and to engage with countries like Brazil and India, which have refused to side with the West in condemning the invasion and are still negotiating with Russia. Also on Sunday, Zelensky got Biden to announce an additional $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, with which Washington has already delivered about $38 billion in military assistance to Kyiv, according to Pentagon data.