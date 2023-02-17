Ukrainian leader says Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his movement to the end

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Friday (17.Feb.2023) that it is “obvious” that the country is not the last stop for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. For him, the Russian will continue the movement until the end.

The Ukrainian leader spoke via video link at the 59th Munich Security Conference.

“He [Putin] will continue its movement to the end… including all other states that were once part of the Soviet bloc”said Zelensky.

He says Russia’s president would continue to make advances on other former Soviet countries and that while the West was discussing supplying tanks to Ukraine, Putin was thinking of ways to “strangle” Moldova, which is located in the west of Ukraine.

Zelensky further stated that “next year [2024]let us gather here in Munich for the post-war conference, for a free Europe and a free world”.

Macron & Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron also addressed the event and said there can be no peace in Ukraine until Russia is defeated.

“The time for dialogue has not yet come, because Russia has chosen war. Russia has chosen to attack civilian infrastructure and commit war crimes.”said Macron.

The French leader also said that Russia is condemned to “a defeat in the future”. Macron further stated that he wants to organize a conference on European defense, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Munich Security Conference

Heads of State and Government, ministers, international organizations and other industry representatives meet at the 59th Munich Security Conference. They discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and foreign policy and security challenges.

The event takes place from February 17, 2023 to February 19, 2023 in Munich, Germany.