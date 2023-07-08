The United States breaks the delay and sends cluster munitions to Ukraine, to support the Kiev counteroffensive in the war against Russia. The supply is included in the new $800 million aid package. Also included are Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and a variety of munitions, such as howitzer shells and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

It was “a difficult decision,” President Joe Biden told CNN. “It was a very difficult decision for me. I’ve talked about it with our allies and discussed it with friends on Capitol Hill. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. This is a war that revolves around munitions,” he added, referring to the “transitional” decision taken on the basis of the Pentagon recommendation.

The Ukrainian armed forces “are trying to overcome those trenches and stop those tanks. It wasn’t an easy decision. We are not among the signatories of the agreement” which excludes the use of cluster munitions “but it took me a while ‘ to get me to act. Either “the Ukrainians” have the weapons to stop the Russians now or they don’t. And I think they need them.”

“Ukraine has given guarantees on its use of munitions. Russia has used cluster munitions since the beginning of this war. Ukraine has asked for cluster munitions to defend itself against Russian aggression,” said the Adviser for White House National Security, Jake Sullivan. “The bottom line is this, we recognize that cluster munitions are a risk, but there is also a risk if the Russians take more territory.”

“The White House – he finally announced – will send a type of bullets with a reduced ‘dud rate’ or error rate, which means that there are fewer small unexploded ordnance left”.

CLUSTER BOMBS, WHAT AMMUNITION WILL THE USA GIVE TO UKRAINE

The primary weapon under consideration, an M864 artillery shell first produced in 1987, is fired from 155mm howitzers which the United States and other Western countries have supplied to Ukraine. In its latest available estimate, dating back more than 20 years, the Pentagon claimed those shells had a 6% failure rate, meaning at least four of each of the 72 submunitions carried by each shell would remain unexploded in an area approximately 22,500 square meters, roughly the size of four and a half football fields.

“We are aware of reports from several decades ago that some 155mm rounds have higher failure rates,” said a defense official, one of seven Pentagon, White House and military officials who spoke to the Washington Post on condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate decision.

The Pentagon now says it has new assessments, based on tests performed in 2020, with failure rates no higher than 2.35%. While this exceeds the 1 percent limit imposed by Congress each year since 2017, munitions with the rate of 2.35 percent or lower are being “carefully selected” for transfer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman explained. General Patrick Ryder.

More than 120 countries have signed up to a UN convention that bans the use of these weapons as inhumane and indiscriminate, largely due to high failure rates that often endanger civilians for decades after a conflict has ended. The United States, Ukraine and Russia have not ratified the Convention.

CLUSTER BOMBS, NATO HAS NO COMMON POSITION

NATO “does not have” a common position on cluster munitions, cluster bombs, because “some Allies” have signed up to the UN convention which bans them, and “others have not”, therefore “it is up to the individual States” to decide which weapons and munitions to supply to Ukraine, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg explained at a press conference in Brussels.

Cluster munitions “are already used in the war in Ukraine by both sides. The difference is that Russia uses them to attack and invade Ukraine, while Kiev uses them to protect itself from the aggressor. All allies agree that we need to provide military support to Ukraine: exactly what kind of weapons and ammunition” are delivered to Kiev “varies by country and will continue to vary,” Stoltenberg concluded. Italy signed the convention in 2008 and ratified it in 2011. It has been in force since 2012. Therefore, Italy does not contemplate the use of such ammunition.

Among the members of the alliance, not even Germany will send cluster munitions to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced after a meeting with his counterparts from Austria and Switzerland in Bern.

“Germany has signed the Convention, so it’s not an option for us”, Pistorius told reporters who then, referring to “those countries that have not signed the Convention”, such as China, Russia, Ukraine and the United States, added: “It is not for me to comment on their actions.”