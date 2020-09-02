On October 1, 2020, the National Bank of Ukraine will withdraw from circulation banknotes issued into circulation before 2003 and coins of 25 kopecks. Old money will cease to be legal tender it says in the controller message.

According to the National Bank, the share of banknotes printed before 2003 is less than two percent of the total volume of banknotes, so their withdrawal will not cause any inconvenience to the population. The withdrawal of 25 kopecks from circulation will simplify cash payments and curb inflation, since prices will be rounded to multiples of 10 kopecks, the regulator believes.

The banknotes and coins that have lost the status of legal tender can be exchanged for new ones within a year in all banks of the country, and then for another two years in the divisions of the National Bank of Ukraine and the largest commercial credit institutions.

After October 1, 2020, the regulator is going to accelerate the withdrawal from circulation of 1 and 2 hryvnia banknotes issued in 2003-2007, as well as 1 hryvnia coins minted before 2018. Such money will retain the status of legal tender, but banks will no longer return it to circulation, and will be sent to the National Bank. Instead of old coins in 1 and 2 hryvnia in Ukraine, new coins of the 2018 model of the same denomination will be issued.