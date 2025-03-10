The Ukrainian president arrived in Saudi Arabia this Monday to meet with the crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman. After this meeting, the Ukrainian delegation designated by Zelenski will remain in the country to attend on Tuesday, March 11, one of the appointments … Most important diplomatic of these three years of large -scale invasion. kyiv expects to be able to redirect his relations with the United States and get the supply of weapons and also the exchange of intelligence paused by Washington after the disagreement between the presidents of both states in the Oval Office on February 28.

The Ukrainian government wants to demonstrate to Trump his commitment to the end of the conflict and, as he has already raised twice during the last days, he will formally propose a high partial fire, according to the information of the ‘Financial Times’. kyiv offers to stop air and maritime attacks in the Black Sea, in addition to a high fire in attacks on energy infrastructure and the end of offensives in the Black Sea. As part of this proposal, long -range bombings with missiles and drones would also stop.

One of the demands that the White House tenant has demanded to the attacked part is to show his willingness to end the war. But Ukraine has already made it clear on several occasions that this peace cannot be at any price and without security guarantees that avoid a new aggression in the future. kyiv has already made it clear that he will not sign any agreement that limits the army forces or that forces it to legally recognize occupied territories as part of Russia.

The Ukrainian president is not expected to participate personally in the dialogue between the two delegations. The Ukrainian team will be led by the right hand of Zelenski, the head of the Andrii Yermak presidential office, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sibiha, the Minister of Defense, Rustem Uumerov, and Pavlo Palisa, military officer attached to Yermak. One of the primary objectives is the signing of the Mineral Agreement with the United States that facilitates the return of US aid.

Another of the initiatives that kyiv will propose has to do with the total exchange of war prisoners, Suspilny told the Ukrainian executive source. Zelenski himself mentioned in Brussels that the liberation of the captives could be a first measure to generate confidence between the parties to deepen some eventual conversations with Moscow. The Ukrainian president has reiterated in his last message posted on social networks that: “Ukraine has been looking for peace since the first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason he continues is Russia.”