The streets of Ukraine are once again free from the noise of electric generators. Russia’s bombing campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy system has failed its goal and the government on Friday signed the authorization to restart the export of electricity. The repair work at attacked power plants and substations, in addition to the invader’s lack of cruise missiles to continue hitting the network, have made it possible to return to normality.

The interruptions in the electricity supply and the use of generators in commercial establishments have been gradually reducing since mid-February. Gone are the winter months with daily blackouts, lack of heating and hot water due to supply interruptions. This was confirmed on Friday by the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy. The objective is to once again have the economic resources provided by electricity exports to the European Union and Moldova.

“The Ukrainian energy system has been operating without restrictions for consumers for almost two months, even with power reserves,” Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said in a statement. “We have achieved this with the titanic effort of our engineers and with the help of our international partners,” added the minister. The EU turned to providing equipment and funding to rebuild the bombed power stations.

Russia began a campaign of periodic bombardments against the Ukrainian energy network on October 10 that lasted until January. The presidency of the European Commission branded this offensive a war crime because it targeted civil infrastructures that left millions of homes without resources to combat the cold during the winter. The invader hit the net across the country in the fall, especially in October and November, when shelling in cities far from the frontline tripled compared to summer. The result was that the European Union saw a further increase in refugees leaving the country, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

The export of energy is essential because the Ukrainian public coffers urgently need to increase their income. The country’s GDP fell by about 30% in 2022, the first year of the full-scale invasion. The Government has announced this April that it will also strengthen control of tax collection after a period of laxity due to major causes caused by the war. The newspaper Pravda reported this Saturday that the Ukrainian Executive wants to even increase controls to enter the taxes required as donations for the Armed Forces.

missile shortage

Another reason for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system is that Russia has consumed most of its arsenal of cruise missiles and this has reduced their ability to damage infrastructure. Another factor in favor of Ukraine is that its defense power has been consolidated since the end of 2022, with the contribution of anti-aircraft batteries from its NATO allies – Spain, for example, donated four Hawk anti-aircraft batteries.

At the beginning of this year, European military experts consulted by EL PAÍS, such as the French general Jerôme Pellistrandi, estimated the number of long-range precision missiles that the invader had left at 30%. The intelligence services of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated in March that the number of these missiles was already close to zero. “The truth is that the time between bombings has increased, and they are using fewer missiles in attacks because they have a deficit and are not able to produce the necessary number,” explains Hanna Shelest, director of the center’s defense studies program. Ukrainian Analysis Prism.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced in March that he had ordered the Russian arms conglomerate KTRV to double production of long-range guided missiles, especially the Kh-101. Achieving this increase is a complex mission because sanctions against Russian imports of sensitive material to be used in the invasion of Ukraine have diminished Moscow’s ability to produce weapons.

The main Russian weapon used in this phase of the war to bomb targets and cities far from the front are the Iranian-made Shahed bomb drones. Almost all of them are shot down. Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed to this newspaper in February that Russia’s main reason for continuing to use the Shahed is not to achieve its objectives, but to identify the position of the anti-aircraft defenses.

Despite the recovery of the network, Ukraine’s energy potential has lost important assets, especially the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and which produced 50% of the country’s electricity. The atomic plant was occupied by Russia in the early stages of the invasion. The Times He assured this Saturday that in October there was a frustrated attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to liberate Enerhodar, the municipality where the Zaporizhia power plant is located. The operation was carried out with 600 soldiers who tried to disembark on the other side of the Dnieper river in 30 speedboats, according to The Times.

Another key power station and dam for Ukrainian energy production is located at Nova Kahovka, also on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. These infrastructures are occupied by Russia, and in recent months a reinforcement of the invading defenses has been identified to repel a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.

