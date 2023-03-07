Ukraine decided on Monday to maintain the defense of the city of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region, and send additional reinforcements, despite the risk that Wagner’s mercenaries, the spearhead of the Russian forces in the east of the country, manage to close the siege around the city.

The decision to maintain the defense of Bakhmut came hours after the German newspaper Bild claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny were in dispute over the matter. According to the newspaper, the former was supposedly in favor of a withdrawal from the city for several weeks.

That version lost weight when On Monday afternoon, President Zelensky called on the Ukrainian army to “find the strength” to defend Bakhmut. “No part of Ukraine can be abandoned,” the president requested.

For his part, Mijailo Podoliak, advisor to the Presidency, declared on Monday that “there is a consensus among the military on the need to continue defending the city and (continue) exhausting the enemies.”

Aerial view of the destructions in the city of Bakhmut.

The town, with about 70,000 inhabitants before the war, has become a symbol of the struggle between Russians and Ukrainians for control of Donbas. Russian troops have advanced north and south of the town in recent weeks, cutting off three of the four Ukrainian supply routes and leaving the westernmost route as the only way out.

Its defense still makes strategic sense because it continues to deplete Russian troops and equipment

The Kyiv Independent outlet collected testimonies from more than a dozen Ukrainian soldiers who describe the battle for Bakhmut as “a carnage.”

Some analysts insist that the value of this area is more symbolic than strategic and question their importance in the conflict. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that its defense still makes “strategic sense” because it “continues to deplete Russian troops and equipment.”

“The defense of Bakhmut achieved its objectives, by exhausting the Russian forces and giving the Ukrainian army time to train tens of thousands of soldiers, with which to prepare a counteroffensive,” Podoliak said Monday.

Ukrainian military fly a drone to sight Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut.

On the Russian side, on the contrary, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Evgeny Prigozhin, on Monday accused the army of not sending enough ammunition to your mercenaries.

According to him, the delay can only be due to two reasons, “ordinary bureaucracy or treason”. “If Wagner now withdraws from Bakhmut, the entire front will collapse,” he said in a video.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court after a video of an executed prisoner of war was released.

