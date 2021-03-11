The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov announced the possible return of the Donetskoblgaz company to state ownership, which turned off the supply of heat to residents of the Donetsk region. He announced this on Thursday, March 11.

“After the research, which was carried out in the apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, it turned out that the owners “Donetskoblgaz” there are two companies that are for some reason registered in Hong Kong, ”Danilov said at the briefing.

He stressed that a corresponding check will be carried out on these organizations. If in its process certain violations are revealed, Donetskoblgaz will return to the state sphere of management.

On March 6, it became known that the Donetsk region was left without gas supply due to the debts of the utility company Donetskteplokommunenergo to the company Naftogaz of Ukraine. It was noted that Donetskoblgaz is obliged to stop gas supply to Donetskteplokommunenergo facilities in accordance with the prescription of the gas distribution system code.

In October last year, Naftogaz Ukrainy reported that the start of the heating season in the country almost broke off in 45 settlements due to debts of heat and power enterprises to the holding. The lowest rates of settlements for consumed natural gas were also observed in the Donetsk region – 86%.

In addition, on March 11, Aleksey Danilov also said that the National Security and Defense Council made a decision to return to state ownership the Motor Sich aircraft engine manufacturing enterprise, in which the Chinese company Beijing Skyrizon is a shareholder.

Reportedly “RIA News”According to Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, such a decision “undermines any investor confidence in Ukraine.” He recalled that the final conclusion on the nationalization of Motor Sich has not yet been adopted, the NSDC’s statement is of a recommendatory nature, since only a decision of the court or the government of Ukraine can achieve its execution.

Bortnik noted that “most likely the authorities are trying to find a Solomon solution” in order to “weave” between the interests of the PRC and the United States. According to him, investors in China have already invested their money in the project, while the American partners are against transferring control to them.

On January 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, according to which the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the imposition of sanctions against four Chinese companies and one citizen of the PRC Wang Jin, a shareholder of Skyrizon, an investor company of the Ukrainian enterprise for the production of aircraft engines Motor Sich “. The term of the sanctions is three years.

On August 26, 2020, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated Washington’s concern over China’s attempts to buy the Motor Sich Zaporizhzhya aircraft engine plant.

The president of this Ukrainian enterprise, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, headed this association in 1988, under his leadership it was soon incorporated. In 2017, the controlling stake in the organization passed to the PRC companies.

It is known that Motor Sich develops, manufactures, repairs and maintains aircraft gas turbine engines for aircraft and helicopters, as well as industrial gas turbine units. The company faced a serious crisis in 2014, after Kiev refused to sell its products to Russian enterprises – the main customer.