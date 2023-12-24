Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/24/2023 – 13:51

To distance themselves from Russia's Orthodox traditions, Ukrainians now celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ based on the Gregorian calendar, on December 25th, and no longer on January 7th. Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas on December 25th this year, and no longer on January 7th as normally occurred. The change marks a departure from the traditions of the Russian Orthodox Church, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ 14 days later.

The new date of the Christian celebration, determined according to the Gregorian calendar, was approved by the Ukrainian Parliament in July and promulgated by President Volodimir Zelenski.

“The Ukrainian people have long been subjected to Russian ideology in almost all spheres of life, including the Julian calendar and the celebration of Christmas on January 7,” the bill pointed out.

“But the powerful revival of the Ukrainian nation continues and the continuous and fruitful struggle for its identity contributes to the awareness and desire of every Ukrainian to live his own life, with his own traditions, his own celebrations”, adds the text.

Changes

The decision to change the date on which Christians celebrate the birth of Christ is part of a series of measures adopted by Ukraine to establish a distance from Russia, such as changing the names of streets and cities that remember the time when the country, Independent since 1991, it was part of the Soviet Union.

The law also illustrates the distance between the churches of Ukraine and Russia, which has increased since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which spent several centuries under Russian religious tutelage, declared itself independent of the Moscow Patriarchate and “autocephalous” in 2019.

The part of the Ukrainian Church that had remained faithful to Moscow also declared its independence in May 2022, in repudiation of the support for the invasion provided by Russian Patriarch Cyril I, an ally of Vladimir Putin's regime, who has already been the target of criticism from the Catholic Pope Francis, who referred to the Russian as “Putin’s altar boy”.

Some Orthodox churches, including those in Russia and Serbia, continue to use the Julian calendar for their religious celebrations and not the Gregorian calendar, designed at the end of the 16th century.

During the Soviet regime (1917-1991), which defended atheism, Christmas celebrations were merged with New Year's festivities, which remain the main celebration for many Ukrainian families.

At Christmas dinner, Ukrainians have the custom of serving 12 meatless dishes, including “kutiá”, made with wheat grains, honey, raisins, ground nuts and poppy seeds.

