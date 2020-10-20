Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the construction of two naval bases begins in Ukraine, reports RIA News…

According to him, they are necessary “to protect the Black Sea region.”

He noted that Ukraine is creating an army that will protect the country “on land, in water, in the air and cyberspace” and will not allow taking away “a piece of territory”, and added that whoever gave Crimea “without a fight” should be held accountable.

The President stressed that he is not talking about revenge, but about justice.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listed the questions that Ukrainians will have to answer on the day of local elections on October 25. Citizens will be asked whether they support the reduction of the number of deputies in the Verkhovna Rada to 300 and the legalization of medical cannabis, whether they consider it necessary to raise the issue of using the security guarantees defined by the Budapest Memorandum at the international level. The authorities also want to know about the attitude of Ukrainians to the introduction of life imprisonment for corruption on an especially large scale and to the creation of a free economic zone in Donbass.