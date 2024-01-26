Ukraine has lost important power generation plants during the war, which have been destroyed or are in Russian hands. The main loss has been the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and since 2022 under the control of the invader. Zaporizhzhia provided half of the country's atomic energy. The energy supply is always threatened by interruptions in generation and kyiv wants to remedy this by building four new nuclear reactors.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced on Thursday in Reuters that work will begin in summer or autumn, and that the reactors will be installed at the Khmelnytsky plant, in the west of the country and far from the war front. Between autumn 2022 and January 2023, Russia carried out a bombing campaign against energy infrastructure that left millions of people without electricity supply. The invader did not attack the nuclear reactors of the three plants under Ukrainian control – in Khmelnitsky, Rivne and Mikolaiv – but their anti-aircraft defenses have since been reinforced.

Two of the new reactors will be built with material from old Soviet reactors imported from Bulgaria, and two others will be purchases from the American company Westinghouse. Galushchenko specified that the first new reactor could be ready in two and a half years.

The plan to triple the number of reactors in Khmelnitsky confirms the industrial and economic weight that the western regions of Ukraine are accumulating, to the detriment of those in the east, which are closer to the Russian military threat. The decision also confirms that kyiv intends to have the Zaporizhia plant no longer under its control in the long term. Russia has not only disconnected this plant from the Ukrainian electrical grid but has established military units there and mined the facilities to deter assault attempts to retake it.

Lost half of the electrical capacity

Before the war, Ukraine produced 50 gigawatts of electricity, more than half of it coming from its atomic plants, according to the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) in a report last December. This American institute estimates, based on data from Ukrainian state companies, that current production is 27 gigawatts: half of its capacity has been lost due to the destruction of facilities in bombings or because the plants are in territories occupied by Russia.

The FPRI also highlights Ukraine's ability to intermittently export electricity to the EU during the war, an important source of income, and recalls that in June 2023, the Ukrainian and Polish governments signed an agreement to recover a network that allows electricity to be exported from Khmelnytskyy to Rzeszow (Poland).

The FPRI document concludes that nuclear energy is the Ukrainian Government's bet to decarbonize its economy, with the aim of increasing its production by 70% by 2040. This American think tank confirms that investments in renewable energy sources have been frozen because of the threat of war.

The worst nuclear disaster in history occurred in 1986 in Ukraine, at the Chernobyl atomic plant. Despite this, opposition to nuclear energy in Ukraine is a minority. In 2015, one of the most comprehensive studies on the perception that Ukrainian society has of nuclear energy was published. The report was prepared by the National Center for Ecology, the International Institute of Sociology of Kiev and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, linked to the German Greens: 83% of Ukrainians saw nuclear energy as “an acceptable source of energy” and only 24% were in favor of gradually abandoning it. Despite this, Ecoaction, a Ukrainian NGO for environmental protection, published a survey in 2022 in which 60% of those interviewed said they were in favor of abandoning atomic energy.

