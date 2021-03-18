Deputies from the presidential party “Servant of the People” Oleg Dunda and Oleksandr Aliksiychuk registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine bills condemning the ideology of the “Russian world”, reports RIA News…

The authors propose to start punishing the propaganda of such ideas, up to the establishment of criminal liability.

Related materials

The texts of the documents, as well as explanatory notes to them, are not yet available on the parliament’s website.

Dunda and Aliksiychuk are the authors of the bill on the denunciation of the Kharkiv agreements of 2010, which regulated relations between Russia and Ukraine in various fields, including the issues of gas transit and the basing of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Russia denounced the treaty in 2014 after the annexation of the peninsula.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called the “Russian world” monotonous and said that Russia would not be able to introduce it in a neighboring country by “soft power.” “Russkiy Mir is a monotony in which there is no one but Russians,” he said.

Prior to this, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin considers Ukraine to be part of the “Russian world.” According to him, Moscow does not like the line in Kiev to deny this community. Peskov noted that there are many Russians and Russian speakers living in Ukraine, who are connected with the “Russian world” by cultural and historical ties. He added that Russia will adhere to soft power to promote the ideas of the “Russian world” in Ukraine.