Blinken agreed with Putin that Western help is key for Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington has a “very clear plan” for Ukraine’s development, which assumes that in the future it will not have to help to the same extent as now. He announced this at a press conference following the results of the State Department’s work over the past year.

We have a very clear plan that will ensure that Ukraine can stand on its own two feet economically, militarily and democratically, which means that aid at current levels will not be necessary Antony Blinken US Secretary of State

The head of the department emphasized that the United States and allies must help Kyiv survive winter, spring and summer; this support will allow the state to enter the stage when it itself “can stand on its own two feet.”

Blinken agrees with Putin on aid to Ukraine

Antony Blinken agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of assistance to Ukraine and noted that the support of Western allies, primarily the United States, plays a key role in the republic’s ability to continue fighting.

On one thing and one thing only, I agree with Putin: continued US support is critical to keeping the Ukrainian military fighting Antony Blinken US Secretary of State

The head of the State Department stressed that Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, economically and democratically. However, he pointed out that 90 percent of the security assistance provided to Ukraine was spent in the United States, benefiting American businesses, workers and strengthening the defense industrial base.

On December 19, Putin spoke at the board of the Ministry of Defense. He said that Russia will conduct any negotiations with Ukraine or the West based on its own interests.

The head of state also spoke about the wasted reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “The enemy wasted reserves trying to prove the results to the owner,” the president noted.

The US has almost run out of time and money to help Ukraine

Blinken said that the United States has almost run out of options to help Ukraine, so Congress should consider appropriating funds to help Kyiv as soon as possible.

We're almost out of money we need and we're almost out of time Antony Blinken US Secretary of State

The head of the State Department admitted that he cannot say exactly when the remaining funds will run out.

Earlier, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the White House hopes that Congress will approve additional appropriations to help Ukraine in January, but time is not on the side of the United States.

Congress has not yet approved a request for assistance to Ukraine

The White House's request for additional appropriations, including $61 billion for Ukraine, has not yet been approved by Congress. The Republican opposition demands in return that radical migration reform be agreed upon.

Due to internal disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over Mexican migration, U.S. congressional lawmakers were unable to discuss problems with providing an emergency bailout package to Ukraine before the Christmas break, so negotiators from both parties decided to postpone the hearings until January 2024.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the United States will be able to approve a new aid package for Ukraine before the end of 2023.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States does not have a “magic pot” from which it could continue to draw assistance to Ukraine in the absence of a Congressional decision on additional appropriations for these purposes.

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord said that funds in the military aid fund for Ukraine will run out by December 30.